Zacks Research Comments on Xerox’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:XRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Xerox in a research note issued on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Xerox alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.50.

Xerox Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Xerox has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Xerox had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xerox by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 652,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 60,195 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Xerox by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 154,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.22%.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is a global provider of document management technology and services. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of multifunction printers, production printers, digital presses and related consumables. In addition to its hardware offerings, Xerox delivers software and workflow automation solutions, managed print services and cloud-based document platforms that help organizations optimize their information-intensive processes.

Founded in 1906 as The Haloid Photographic Company, Xerox pioneered xerographic imaging in the late 1940s, launching the first plain-paper copier in 1959.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.