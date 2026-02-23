Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 166.83 and last traded at GBX 165.95, with a volume of 121197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.40.
Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £65.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.73.
About Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets.
