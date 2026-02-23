PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.39 and last traded at GBX 0.40, with a volume of 2168816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39.
PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Up 1.5%
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.52. The company has a market cap of £17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.63.
About PowerHouse Energy Group
