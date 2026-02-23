One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 and last traded at GBX 3.20, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60.

One Media iP Group Trading Down 11.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

About One Media iP Group

