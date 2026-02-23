Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,025 and last traded at GBX 5,010, with a volume of 596678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,710.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,650.

The company has a market cap of £12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,166.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,427.64.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

