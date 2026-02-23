Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $999.36 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $999.36, Zacks reports. Cannae had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%.

Cannae Stock Performance

CNNE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 492,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. Cannae has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Cannae from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cannae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth $62,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNNE) is a publicly traded diversified holding company that focuses on partnering with and investing in businesses across a range of industry sectors. The company seeks to identify attractive opportunities in both private and public markets, leveraging its capital resources and management expertise to support operational growth and value creation. Cannae’s investment strategy emphasizes companies in data and analytics, marketing services, healthcare technology, and payment processing.

Through its portfolio, Cannae holds controlling or significant minority stakes in companies that provide critical software, data and services to corporate clients.

