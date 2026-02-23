Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1124 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,802. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.