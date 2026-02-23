Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1124 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,802. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.