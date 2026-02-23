Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0831 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA GOVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.00. 120,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,403. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile
