Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,232. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.