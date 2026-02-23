Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,232. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.