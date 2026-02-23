Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,232. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.