Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

