Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $19.80.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
