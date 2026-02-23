Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 180,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.