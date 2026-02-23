Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 180,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

