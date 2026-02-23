Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 385,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,016. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
