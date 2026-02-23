Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of BSMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 13,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,907. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
