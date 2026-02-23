Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMYGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BSMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 13,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,907. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.