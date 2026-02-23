ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.040-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $87.53. 4,734,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,450,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,826,118,000 after buying an additional 648,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,634,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,637,000 after acquiring an additional 599,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,441,000 after acquiring an additional 365,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,781,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,943,000 after purchasing an additional 491,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,868,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,804,000 after purchasing an additional 736,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

