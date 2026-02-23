Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.3 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.500-3.650 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.38. 625,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.68. Novanta has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm had revenue of $258.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novanta

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $199,419.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,757,504.76. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,087,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,509.68. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $3,182,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novanta, Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta’s product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta’s Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.