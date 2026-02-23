Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $38.60. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.63.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company’s operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

