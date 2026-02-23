Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50. 87,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 63,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.4210.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFLYY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays cut Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 118.01% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

