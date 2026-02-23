Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 418,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,740,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$165.61 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

