Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.1350, with a volume of 174211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,024,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 79,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years. EVTR was launched on Nov 14, 1984 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.