Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 212,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 128,170 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $20.24.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $820.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11,170.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index. The Index tracks the overall performance of a global universe of United States listed closed-end funds that are organized under the laws of the United States selected by S-Network Global Indexes LLC (the Index Provider).

