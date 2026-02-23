Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.11. 15,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,544. The company has a market cap of C$280.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.05 and a 52-week high of C$21.59.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.49) EPS for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.The business had revenue of C$45.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

