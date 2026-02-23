Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.63.

SES stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.40. 266,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.67.

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation’s extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

