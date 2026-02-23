ATB Cormark Capital Markets Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$2,600.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$2,500.00 to C$2,600.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$2,200.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2,600.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$3,200.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,743.75.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE:FFH traded up C$3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2,341.37. 29,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,765. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2,439.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$2,396.02. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$1,836.92 and a 12 month high of C$2,700.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$79.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.53 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

