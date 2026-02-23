RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$21.50 to C$21.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 633,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The stock has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.89. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.46 and a twelve month high of C$20.23.

(Get Free Report)

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada. Riocan’s tenants consist of grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and corporates. By geography, the company operates in Canada, which generates the majority of total revenue, and in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.