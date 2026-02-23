Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.19.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3%

BEI.UN traded down C$1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting C$65.24. 101,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,831. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$59.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of C$164.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT’s total residential suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.