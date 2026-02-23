Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$25.80 to C$29.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$23.90 to C$35.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.71.

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,363. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.94 and a 12 month high of C$41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,374.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

