Head to Head Comparison: Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) vs. Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) and Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Oculis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -75.64% -65.94% Oculis -12,915.42% -80.82% -61.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forte Biosciences and Oculis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 1 0 3 0 2.50 Oculis 1 0 8 0 2.78

Volatility & Risk

Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.53%. Oculis has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.85%. Given Forte Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than Oculis.

Forte Biosciences has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oculis has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Oculis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Oculis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences N/A N/A -$35.48 million ($3.32) -8.64 Oculis $780,000.00 1,923.96 -$97.43 million ($2.52) -11.37

Forte Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oculis. Oculis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forte Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forte Biosciences beats Oculis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

