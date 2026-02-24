Nextdoor (NXDR) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nextdoor to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nextdoor Competitors 99 204 221 14 2.28

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 136.35%. Given Nextdoor’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -21.04% -11.48% -10.11% Nextdoor Competitors -63.65% -919.53% -68.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $253.40 million -$54.20 million -11.96 Nextdoor Competitors $248.23 million -$80.63 million -10.50

Nextdoor has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextdoor beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

