National Bank Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.50 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.
Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 2.7%
Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.59. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$27.90 and a 12 month high of C$39.30.
About Jamieson Wellness
