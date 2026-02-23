National Bank Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.50 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 2.7%

Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.59. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$27.90 and a 12 month high of C$39.30.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment. Some of its brands are Jamieson, Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan. Geographically, most of its revenue is derived from the domestic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.