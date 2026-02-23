DA Davidson Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $114.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $117.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 661,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,559. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $1,264,882.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,226,889.51. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,842 shares of company stock worth $13,912,978. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,048,136 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $326,927,000 after purchasing an additional 932,177 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,536,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $285,639,000 after acquiring an additional 737,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,315 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $175,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,824 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,489 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $131,202,000 after acquiring an additional 74,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

