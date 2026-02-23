Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 637.5% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 67,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 62.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $176.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average is $227.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.71 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

