Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,410 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $22,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.7%

HWM opened at $258.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $258.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

