Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 11,911 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $155.56 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.