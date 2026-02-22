Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 195.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $288.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.88 and a 12-month high of $288.68.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,128,328.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,726.27. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total transaction of $428,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,598.96. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.