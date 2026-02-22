Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,796,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,715,651,000 after acquiring an additional 87,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $241.89 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $230.05 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average of $304.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $386.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Insulet from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Insulet from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.57.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

