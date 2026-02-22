Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 72.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,461,000 after acquiring an additional 741,417 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,090,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,741,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,781,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $318.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.08. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $365.59.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reliance from $287.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.00.

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,646,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,933,353.50. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

