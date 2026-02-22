Tredje AP fonden Has $13.99 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 209.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,498 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 116.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Featured Articles

