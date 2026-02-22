Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,059,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,083,000 after purchasing an additional 581,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,127,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,813,000 after buying an additional 1,447,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,712,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,647,942.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,835.20. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. The trade was a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,550 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,667. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

