State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Everus Construction Group worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Everus Construction Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Everus Construction Group Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE ECG opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 3.84.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

