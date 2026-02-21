TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Stefanski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,615. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TFS Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.73.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.29%.The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

