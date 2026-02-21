TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Stefanski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,615. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TFS Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TFS Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.73.
TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.29%.The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
About TFS Financial
TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.
The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.
