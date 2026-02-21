Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,157 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 41.7% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,414,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,682 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,971 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $78,859,000 after buying an additional 102,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: EA secured permission to use an AI-generated version of a well-known football commentator’s voice for EA Sports FC — a sign EA is expanding AI-driven in-game realism and licensed content that could boost engagement and live-service monetization. Football commentator permits EA to use an AI version of his voice for EA Sports FC
- Positive Sentiment: EA recently announced a quarterly dividend (record/ex-dividend timing noted in filings), which supports income investors and can underpin valuation—a stabilizing factor for the stock. EA company page (dividend info)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage shows EA marketing debt — this could fund M&A or buyout financing but also increases leverage; impact depends on deal size and terms. Electronic Arts Debt Offers Signal Shifting Valuation And Acquisition Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports note private-equity interest and analysis of potential buyout cost-reduction strategies — keeps M&A speculation alive (can lift the stock on takeover premiums) but also introduces negotiation/valuation uncertainty. Private equity spies a way to cut the cost of Electronic Arts’ buyout
- Negative Sentiment: Thousands of users reported EA server outages affecting EA FC and Ultimate Team — persistent outages risk lost engagement and microtransaction revenue, which matters for EA’s live-service earnings. EA servers down: EA FC, Ultimate Team facing problems
- Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold stock on Feb. 17 (including CEO Andrew Wilson) — notable, concentrated selling can add short-term supply pressure and raise questions about insider conviction even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. SEC Form 4 filing (Andrew Wilson)
In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,671. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $498,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,878.79. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ EA opened at $200.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $204.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
