Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,157 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 41.7% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,414,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,682 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,971 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $78,859,000 after buying an additional 102,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

More Electronic Arts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,671. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $498,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,878.79. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ EA opened at $200.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $204.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

