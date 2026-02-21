Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$767.52 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$58.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.94 and a 1 year high of C$69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELD. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.93.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

