Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$767.52 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 7.60%.
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 9.7%
Shares of ELD stock opened at C$58.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.94 and a 1 year high of C$69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.44.
Eldorado Gold News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eldorado Gold this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reported strong Q4 and full?year results — Eldorado posted C$3.29 EPS and C$767.5M revenue for the quarter, with healthy net margin and improved cash generation, a result investors normally view as supportive. MarketBeat Earnings Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Production beat/operational execution — Company output hit the high end of guidance for Q4, which underpins near?term cash flow and mine performance expectations. Eldorado Gold Tops Q4 Estimates as Production Hits High End of Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlights strong free cash flow excluding Skouries and increased operating cash — a sign of improving balance?sheet flexibility if management sustains this conversion. Business Insider Full-Year & Q4 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings transcript available for detail — useful for investors who want management commentary on production outlook, capital allocation and Skouries project status. Eldorado Gold (EGO) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and mine development notes — coverage flagged major mines nearing production (context for future volumes). Eldorado Gold earnings on deck as major mines near production
- Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity downgraded ELD from “strong-buy” to “hold” — a near?term negative for sentiment and dealer support. Canaccord Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) also cut its rating from “strong?buy” to “hold” — further pressure on buy?side momentum. CIBC Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stance to “hold” — another large?bank downgrade contributing to the selloff despite solid results. RBC Cut to Hold
- Neutral Sentiment: Exploration update (Val?d’Or Perestroika prospect) under an Eldorado option — early?stage and unlikely to move the stock near term. Val?d’Or Exploration Update
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
