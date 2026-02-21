Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.9%
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
More Builders FirstSource News
Here are the key news stories impacting Builders FirstSource this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Benchmark cut its target but kept a Buy rating, leaving a sizable ~25% upside vs. the current share price, which supports upside potential if fundamentals stabilize. Benchmark keeps Buy, lowers PT to $138
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays lowered its PT to $124 but maintained an Overweight rating, implying continued analyst conviction that shares have mid?teens upside if housing demand improves. Barclays lowers PT to $124, keeps Overweight
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary/press coverage highlights that management is balancing a tough Q4 with a solid 2025 outlook, which could support medium?term recovery if volumes and margins improve. Builders FirstSource balances Q4 hit with solid 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: BMO trimmed its PT to $120 and kept a Market Perform rating, signaling limited near?term upside from their view. BMO lowers PT to $120, Market Perform
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC and Bank of America-related notes reiterated Hold/Hold-like stances (RBC hold; BofA hold with $123 PT), reflecting a mixed/valuations-driven view rather than outright bullishness. RBC Hold on BLDR BofA reiterates Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/pessimistic notes from Stephens and Robert W. Baird raise downside risk in the near term by lowering investor expectations for revenue/earnings recovery. Stephens issues pessimistic forecast Robert W. Baird lowers expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 coverage and the earnings call highlight declining volumes and cost controls as defining the quarter — the operational weakness and revenue miss are the clearest near?term negative drivers for the stock. Deep dive: declining volumes and cost controls Q4 earnings call transcript
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.
The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.
