Mark Saxon Purchases 200,000 Shares of ACDC Metals (ASX:ADC) Stock

ACDC Metals Limited (ASX:ADC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Saxon purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$11,600.00.

Mark Saxon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACDC Metals alerts:

On Friday, February 6th, Mark Saxon acquired 12,406 shares of ACDC Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$657.52.

ACDC Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million and a PE ratio of -7,639.84.

About ACDC Metals

The Company’s main business undertaking is mineral exploration and development and the development of mineral processing technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACDC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACDC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.