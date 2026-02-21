Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,300 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Lab Trading Down 7.5%
NASDAQ RKLB opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -186.47 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $99.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab
More Rocket Lab News
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Solid commercial backlog and margin targets — Rocket Lab reports over $1.1 billion in contracted backlog and continues to grow Electron launch cadence, which supports its near-term revenue conversion and targeted non-GAAP margins (45%–50%). Rocket Lab Earnings Loom as Neutron Timeline Takes Center Stage
- Positive Sentiment: Government/defense demand rising — recent dedicated HASTE mission for the Defense Innovation Unit and an accelerating cadence of hypersonic test launches highlight growing defense revenues that can provide stable, high-margin work. Rocket Lab Earnings Loom as Neutron Timeline Takes Center Stage
- Neutral Sentiment: Pivotal earnings event next week — the Feb. 26 Q4 report and conference call are the key catalysts; management’s update on Neutron timing and Q4 versus guidance execution will likely determine near-term direction. Rocket Lab Earnings Loom as Neutron Timeline Takes Center Stage
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-term bull case remains debated — some commentators see the recent development hurdle as a buying opportunity for long-term upside, but outcomes hinge on execution and Neutron progress. Should You Buy Rocket Lab Before Feb. 26
- Negative Sentiment: Neutron development setback — a Stage 1 tank rupture during qualification testing has injected timing uncertainty into the Neutron maiden flight schedule and is a primary reason for recent selling pressure. Rocket Lab Earnings Loom as Neutron Timeline Takes Center Stage
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts revising models and targets — several analysts have updated coverage and price targets after the Neutron news, increasing near-term headline risk and contributing to volatility. Why Analysts Are Rewriting The Rocket Lab (RKLB) Story After New Targets And Neutron Setbacks
- Negative Sentiment: Sector headwinds and capital rotation — traders cite tech/space sector rotation and risk-off flows as amplifying the pullback; this broader market context is pressuring RKLB alongside company-specific concerns. Why Are Rocket Lab Shares Sliding On Friday?
Analyst Ratings Changes
RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.
About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
