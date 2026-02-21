Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,300 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 7.5%

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -186.47 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,163,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 461,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,740,219.10. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $8,311,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 292,529 shares in the company, valued at $25,327,160.82. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,290,517 shares of company stock valued at $271,240,100. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

