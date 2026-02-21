Zebec Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $210.23 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $210.23 million and $7.60 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,798,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,798,642.44592 with 97,952,882,649.37592 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.0021259 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,264,767.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

