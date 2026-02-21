Tredje AP fonden Has $23.50 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,634 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COIN opened at $171.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. This trade represents a 47.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 4,125 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $1,130,497.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 574,395 shares of company stock valued at $110,451,160 in the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $264.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

