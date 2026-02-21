Tredje AP fonden Sells 470,100 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,100 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.16. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 706,413 shares of company stock valued at $85,161,009. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

