JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.0385 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, JOE has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,574,248 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.lfj.gg. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading. JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Telegram, Discord, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

