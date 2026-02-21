Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Metahero has a market cap of $4.82 million and $46.00 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000780 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO. Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

